Two Monkeys Allegedly Stolen from Dallas Zoo, Latest Weird Disappearance

Two primates at the Dallas Zoo have allegedly been ape-napped -- at least that's what the zoo is saying ... just the latest in a string of bizarre animal-related disappearances.

Zoo officials notified Dallas PD Monday that a couple of their emperor tamarin monkeys were missing from their habitats ... and worse, they claim there's evidence of tampering in the restricted areas that house the creatures -- so they believe monkeys were taken.

The cops are already looking into it, and because it's an open investigation ... not many other details are available.

You'll recall ... this is the same zoo where a clouded leopard somehow escaped its own enclosure just earlier this month, prompting a shutdown of the place and a massive search.

The leopard ended up being found on the grounds soon after, but zoo officials claimed afterward that its habitat had been cut through ... suggesting someone let the big cat out intentionally.

There are two other strange animal incidents that have occurred at the Dallas Zoo of late -- including another alleged breach in an enclosure housing langur monkeys ... as well as an endangered vulture being found dead at the facility, which cops called suspicious.