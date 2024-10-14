Indian Elephant Goes on Rampage, Battering Car and Bus on Video

Play video content SWNS

An elephant went on a wild rampage, causing chaos on a busy road in India, attacking a car and a bus -- and creating one heck of an unexpected traffic jam as shocked onlookers caught the incident on camera.

As you can see, the elephant lost its cool during a local Dussehra procession in Ekma town, Bihar, on Saturday. It went completely ballistic, lifting a car off the ground and tossing it around with someone still inside.

The elephant continues smashing the car against the side of a nearby bus, repeatedly lifting and dropping the side of the car, as people on the bus desperately scramble out the door.

You can see loads of people filming the demolition on their phones -- and as many as 4 riders got the front-row seat to the elephant's rampage, hanging on for dear life on top of the giant animal as it wreaked havoc.

Luckily, the occupant of the car somehow escaped injury, but it’s unclear if everyone onboard the bus made it out unscathed.