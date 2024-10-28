Wild Boar Rampages Inside Store in China, Attacks People in Raucous Video

Play video content Simona Kitanovska/NewsX

Forget a bull in a china shop ... ya gotta see this video of a boar in a store in China ... going on an epic rampage and leaving a trail of destruction!!!

Wild footage out of Zhejiang province shows a wild pig roaming the streets and barging into a children's clothing store ... destroying everything in its sight.

The hog went wild inside the store Friday morning, smashing through clothing racks and tearing up merchandise before continuing the ruckus outside ... charging at bystanders who had gathered to watch.

Check it out ... one guy even tries to wield a stick at the big boar, but it seems to only further enrage the wild animal.

Police in Hangzhou, the capital city, responded -- it took at least 5 officers to eventually capture the beast ... after the hog was on the loose for an hour.