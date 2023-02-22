Boar Attacks Snowboarder at Resort in Japan, Wild Video

Play video content Storyful

Just when you think you've seen it all ... check out this crazy clip of a couple of snowBOARders gettin' their shred time interrupted by a wild animal in a pretty violent way.

The video of the porky perp comes all the way from a snow resort in Myoko, Japan ... you can see the animal come from higher up on the mountain, ramming directly into an unsuspecting snowboarder.

After taking a few shots at the first person -- and knocking them to the ground -- it takes off to victim #2, who defends themself with a few swings of their board. The boar eventually runs away from the humans, which is when the video cuts off.

Staff nearby reportedly didn't buy the snowboarders' claims of a boar attack ... that is, until they saw the crazy clip for themselves.

The video's since gone pretty viral, and comments show just how divided the internet is on it -- some call the defense strategy cruel to the animal, while others say they couldn't help but laugh.