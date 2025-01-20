Peanut the Squirrel, Fred the Raccoon's Owners Demand Return of Bodies
The owners of Peanut the Squirrel and Fred the Racoon are fighting to get the animals' bodies back after both were controversially seized and put down following a home raid months ago.
Mark Longo shared the petition via IG ... demanding the return of Peanut and Fred’s bodies from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, to give them a proper send-off.
Longo said he and his wife, Daniela, aren’t even sure if the bodies are still there -- but they should be, since their lawyer sent a preservation notice to make sure they weren’t destroyed.
In the petition itself, he says his nonprofit rescue, P’Nuts Freedom Farm Animal Sanctuary, has the right to give Peanut and Fred a proper farewell -- with the same love and care they received in life.
The petition also recaps everything they’ve been through over losing Peanut and Fred -- something they’ve spoken out about before, especially after their pets went viral post-death.
Daniela and Mark also broke down to TMZ a day after the raid -- calling it a blatant abuse of power and a prime example of how broken the system is.