OnlyFans TV Serves Up 'Smash City' Pickleball Series With Reality Stars, Sports Pros, Models

Published
OnlyFans is serving up more than just spicy content -- it’s bringing viewers serious competition with its new safe-for-work pickleball series featuring some of reality TV's hottest stars ... and the show's co-host, Sophie Stonehouse, gives us the scoop.

Sneak a peek of the trailer for "Smash City" ... OFTV loaded the court with a stacked lineup: "Too Hot To Handle" stars Joey Joy and Nathan Webb, tennis pros Sachia Vickery and Adi Spiegelman, Sports Illustrated model Kayla Fitzgerald and more -- all battling it out in a wild series of pickleball challenges.

But hold up -- there’s more than just real-deal rivalry going down on OFTV. Sophie teases fans will get a taste of something extra ... and while she’s staying tight-lipped about who’s crushing on who, she promises there are some sparks flying behind the scenes that will have fans glued to their screens.

Oh, and we can't forget some over-the-top personalities to provide even more guilt-free entertainment.

Sophie tells TMZ she's certain fans will get a kick out of this one-of-a-kind series ... and hopes she can bring some bigger names in the future, including her fellow "Too Hot to Handle" alum Harry Jowsey.

OFTV already has a variety of shows on its free streaming platform -- from cooking, travel and beauty to fitness, sports and beyond.

And now, the content platform just gave pickleball a steamy makeover -- and "Smash City" is bringing the heat.

Sophie co-hosts with Australian tennis pro Nick Kyrgios ... and model, actress and PPA Tour medalist Rachel Starr serves as a referee.

The new series debuts exclusively on OFTV on June 13.

