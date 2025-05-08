Simon Cowell Says He Turned Down $150K to Judge Couple's Sex Session

Play video content How To Fail with Elizabeth Day

Simon Cowell's known for being a bit nasty to contestants on the TV shows he judges ... but, a couple wanted him to get nasty in the bedroom too -- asking him to judge them while they did the deed.

The former "American Idol" judge sat for an interview on the "How to Fail with Elizabeth Day" podcast ... and, Day asked him what people say to him most when they stop him in the street.

Cowell says fans -- particularly Americans -- used to ask him all the time to be rude to them ... a request he usually turned down.

However, one couple wanted to take Cowell's meanness from the streets to the sheets ... coming up to ask him if he'd be willing to judge them while they got it on.

The couple offered Cowell $150,000 for his sexpert opinion ... and, Cowell admits he thought about it a bit before politely declining.

Cowell rose to fame as a record executive in the 1980s and '90s ... before he became world-renowned as the straight-shooting -- sometimes cruel -- judge on "American Idol" alongside Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul.

He's appeared as a judge on multiple TV shows since ... like "The X Factor" -- where he helped form One Direction -- and "America's Got Talent."