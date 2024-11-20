Harry Styles, One Direction Members Arrive at Liam Payne's Funeral

Harry Styles and members of One Direction arrived at a London-area church on Wednesday to say their goodbyes to Liam Payne ... just over a month after the singer's death.

The private service is taking place at St. Mary's Church in Amersham -- not far from Wolverhampton, the city near Birmingham where he was born. Liam's coffin arrived in a horse-drawn carriage carrying floral tributes spelling out "Daddy" and "Son."

Candle lanterns and white roses adroend the outside of the church as several men carried the coffin into the house of worship in front of Liam's parents, Karen and Geoff.

Liam's former One Direction bandmates including Harry, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan were seen entering the church. Harry spotted getting visibly emotional as he walked in.

Kate Cassidy, Liam's girlfriend who was with him in Argentina days before he passed away, arrived in an all-black outfit, including a puffy fur-lined coat and thick sunglasses. Elizabeth Hurley's son, model Damian Hurley, walked alongside her.

Also in attendance was Cheryl Cole -- the mother of Liam's son, Bear -- and her bandmates from the pop group Girls Aloud, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh.

Simon Cowell -- who met Liam when he was only 14 and auditioned for "The X Factor" -- just arrived. He was accompanied by his fiancée Lauren Silverman ... wearing a black blazer that matches Cowell's own.

Other stars including James Corden are also in attendance ... though dozens of fans and local people also came out to watch the procession.

As we reported, Liam died after falling from the third floor of his room in Buenos Aires on October 16. Three suspects have been charged in connection to his death.

Weeks before his death, Liam saw one of his longtime friends and bandmembers ... Niall Horan, who performed a show at Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires. During the show, Payne was filmed clapping, dancing and shaking hands with fans.

Since Liam's death, there has been an outpouring of love from those closest to him, celebrities, fans and more. Despite going on hiatus in 2016, the members of One Direction released a joint statement memorializing LP shortly after his untimely death.