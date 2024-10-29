Liam Payne's Final Song Release Date Postponed, Out of Respect to Family

Sam Pounds, who collaborated with Liam Payne on the singer's final single, has decided not to release the track ... days after announcing his plans to do so.

The musician, who is known for producing music for Jamie Foxx and Wiz Khalifa, posted on X his new plan regarding the unreleased single, titled "Do No Wrong" ... noting he'd like the late One Direction star's family to make the decision when or if the tune sees the light of day.

He wrote ... "Today I’m deciding to hold 'Do No Wrong' and leave those liberties up to all family members. I want all proceeds go to a charity of their choosing (or however they desire)."

Sam made it clear that his decision did not reflect his opinion of the song, sharing he and others who've heard it "all love the song."

He continued ... "It’s not the time yet. We are all still mourning the passing of Liam and I want the family to [mourn] in peace and in prayer. We will all wait."

Sam had previously shared presave links for the single, which he planned to release Friday.

At the time, he said he hoped this musical release would "be a blessing to the world" ... saying LP would've wanted the song to be heard by the public. However, Sam seemed to regret his announcement ... later deleting his posts about the song.

Through his time in One Direction, Liam and his bandmates released 5 chart-topping albums ... including "Up All Night," "Take Me Home," "Midnight Memories," "Four," and "Made in the A.M."

As a solo artist, Liam released his only album, "LP1," in 2019 ... which featured his single "Strip That Down."

Liam's final TV project, a singing competition series for Netflix called "Building the Band," is currently in limbo, too ... with sources telling TMZ producers were "shocked and saddened" by the news the singer fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina earlier this month.