Liam Payne's Accused Drug Dealer Speaks Out After Arrest in Death Probe

One of the 3 people charged in Liam Payne's death probe is speaking out for the first time, saying he did nothing wrong in connection with the singer’s tragic death last month.

Braian Nahuel Paiz, who has been accused by Argentinian authorities of allegedly supplying drugs to the 1D star, spoke to local news outlet Telefe Notifica -- admitting to having 2 hotel meetings with the singer -- but he denies ever supplying Payne with drugs or receiving any money from him.

Paiz told the outlet he first met Liam at the restaurant where he worked as a waiter on October 2. He claimed Liam didn’t eat anything because he was already under the influence of drugs, and says Liam later invited Paiz to his Buenos Aires hotel room, where they took a few whiskey shots together.

He said their second hotel meeting took place on Sunday, October 13, when they both used drugs throughout the night. Paiz stressed that Liam wasn’t aggressive and was actually well-behaved. Paiz eventually told Liam he had to leave because he had to go to work -- and he claims that was the last time he saw Payne.

Liam plunged to his death from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room on October 16. Paiz makes a bold claim ... saying Liam didn’t seem like the type to act recklessly, and he’s convinced he didn’t throw himself over the balcony.