Rita Ora Chokes Up During Liam Payne Tribute at MTV European Music Awards

Rita Ora could barely contain her grief while tributing Liam Payne at MTV's European Music Awards Sunday ... choking up as she lauded her late pal for his positive personality.

The singer-songwriter -- who hosted the show in Manchester, England -- took the stage during one break and highlighted Liam, who passed away after falling from a hotel balcony last month.

Rita starts out by saying the team behind the EMAs just wanted to take a minute to remember Liam ... a great friend to MTV and her personally.

Ora says Payne was one of the kindest people she's ever known ... and, even though they mulled over numerous ways to honor him, Rita says she feels sometimes just speaking directly to camera can be the most powerful.

Rita remembers Liam's big heart ...and asks everyone in the building to take a moment and think of the friend they all lost so soon.

Days after his death, Rita broke down mid-show ... having the audience carry her through a song she and Liam collaborated on because she just couldn't force her way through.

As we told you ... Liam Payne passed away after falling from his hotel balcony in mid-October. Authorites have ruled out suicide. Drugs -- including "pink cocaine" and "cristal" were detected in his system.