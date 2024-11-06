Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Argentina Police Conduct New Round of Raids In Liam Payne Death Probe

Liam Payne Death Investigation Buenos Aires Cops Target 2 Hotel Workers ... And 'Friend' Of Singer, More Raids

Police in Argentina are continuing their investigation into Liam Payne's death ... conducting another round of raids on the homes of 2 hotel employees and a "friend" of the former One Direction singer, TMZ has learned.

liam payne police raid 3

Law enforcement sources in Buenos Aires tell TMZ ... officers conducted the raids Tuesday night, while also searching the lockers of the workers and reviewing security footage at the CasaSur Palermo hotel.

We're told cops believe the workers had contact with Liam before the entertainer fell to his death from the balcony of his third-floor room into a courtyard on October 16.

Our sources say investigators identified Liam's "friend" with the help of text messages on his cell phone, which was examined by police to see who sold him drugs.

But, we're told, investigators did not find the "friend" at his home during Tuesday's raid.

CasaSur Palermo Hotel exterior 1

You may recall ... in late October, police carried out the first wave of raids at CasaSur, seizing electronic and paper records and videos of the hotel's underground area, according to our sources.

Sources also told us initial autopsy results revealed Liam had "pink cocaine" in his system, a dangerous drug cocktail that typically combines meth, ecstasy and ketamine, as well as other narcotics.

101824 inside liams hotel room alleged

Photos snapped inside Liam's room showed white powder scattered across a table with burnt tinfoil and other paraphernalia.

101824 inside liams hotel room sub

So far, police have not arrested or charged anyone in the case ... but it looks they're heading in that direction.

