Shawn Mendes, Rita Ora & More Attend 2024 MTV European Music Awards

America isn't the only place that loves a good award ceremony ... Europe clearly enjoys one too -- 'cause they brought out some big stars for the MTV European Music Awards.

Stars flocked to Manchester, England Sunday night ... for the annual event -- including Shawn Mendes who belted out a couple songs onstage at the newly opened Co-op Live.

Rita Ora handled hosting duties for the evening stunning in a futuristic outfit that showed off a ton of skin ... including her tight midriff. And, Jodie Turner-Smith presented an award in a low-cut, black dress.

"Beautiful Things" singer Benson Boone stunned the audience with his show -- hopping atop a tall platform and belting out some impressive notes in an angelic all-white outfit.

While they're technically called the European Music Awards, a ton of American artists -- from Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande to Sabrina Carpenter and Billie Eilish are up for trophies at the ceremony.