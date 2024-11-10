Shawn Mendes, Rita Ora & More Attend 2024 MTV European Music Awards
MTV European Music Awards 2024 America Ain't the Only Place w/ Awards Shows ... Shawn Mendes, Rita Ora, More Celebs
America isn't the only place that loves a good award ceremony ... Europe clearly enjoys one too -- 'cause they brought out some big stars for the MTV European Music Awards.
Stars flocked to Manchester, England Sunday night ... for the annual event -- including Shawn Mendes who belted out a couple songs onstage at the newly opened Co-op Live.
Rita Ora handled hosting duties for the evening stunning in a futuristic outfit that showed off a ton of skin ... including her tight midriff. And, Jodie Turner-Smith presented an award in a low-cut, black dress.
"Beautiful Things" singer Benson Boone stunned the audience with his show -- hopping atop a tall platform and belting out some impressive notes in an angelic all-white outfit.
Among the other stars in attendance ... Tyla, Busta Rhymes, LL Cool J, Peso Pluma, Teddy Swims, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Gavin Rossdale and many more bold-faced names.
While they're technically called the European Music Awards, a ton of American artists -- from Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande to Sabrina Carpenter and Billie Eilish are up for trophies at the ceremony.
Manchester looked like Hollywood tonight ... with stars galore and exciting shows!