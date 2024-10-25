Kate Beckinsale, Zoe Saldana, More Stars Arrive at Variety's Power Of Women Event

Hollywood's elite are leaving no doubt about who runs the world ... it's the powerful women of Tinseltown -- and, they all showed out at Variety's Power of Women event Thursday night.

Kate Beckinsale, Karrueche Tran and Selma Blair showed off a multitude of styles at the event hosted at celeb hot spot, Mother Wolf -- with Beckinsale in a light pink, leggy outfit, Tran in an elegant cocktail gown and Blair bringing the sunshine in a bright yellow dress.

Zoe Saldana arrived in a conservative sleeveless dress, while Sarah Hyland kept the color palette simple in a sleek black and silver dress.

The event's acting legends stuck close together on the red carpet ... with Amy Adams and Amy Poehler locked arm in arm with comedian Carol Burnett, whose career is resurging after a recent part in "Palm Royale."

The trio all share big smiles ... especially Carol, who looks overjoyed to be front and center at the event.

Inside the event, fashion designer Rachel Zoe and actress Justine Lupe sat down for a little dinner, a little drink -- and a whole lot of conversation!

Among the other bold-faced names in attendance ... Julie Bowen, Leslie Jones, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lisa Ann Walter, "Baby Reindeer" star Nava Mau, Jay Shetty, Chandler Kinney, Elizabeth Banks and more.

The Variety Power of Women event celebrates influential women in entertainment -- with a particular focus on their philanthropic work. Adams, Burnett, Saldana, and Hyland all received awards for their advocacy work.