Zoe Saldana's Beverly Hills Home Hits Market For Whopping $14.5 Million

Zoe Saldana is saying goodbye to her swanky Beverly Hills pad and she's aiming to cash in big time ... listing it for a small fortune (if you're loaded, that is).

According to property records ... the actress' ritzy mansion hit the market Friday ... and if it manages to sell at the listing price of $14.5 MILLION, she stands to make a hefty profit, considering she scooped up the place for $8.7 million in 2016.

Zoe bought the place at the time from Kimora Lee Simmons, and it's clearly appreciated in value since then.

One glance at the photos and it's obvious why the price tag is this big. The house is a 5-bedroom, 7-bath palace, covering a sprawling 6,314 square feet ... justifying every penny of its multi-million dollar ask.

The property comes with all the bells and whistles of luxury too, BTW -- like a swimming pool, private tennis court, home theatre, and a private gym. All the usual A-list stuff.

In fact, it sits in a star-studded, guard-gated neighborhood ... so the new owner can expect to rub shoulders with Adele, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicole Kidman and Penelope Cruz, who all own homes nearby.