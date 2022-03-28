Katy Perry Lists Beverly Hills Home for $19.475 Million

Katy Perry Bye Bye Bev Hills .... Listing Estate for $19.5 Mil!!!

3/28/2022 4:52 PM PT
Katy Perry Lists Beverly Hills Home
Launch Gallery
Katy Perry's Home Launch Gallery

Katy Perry is moving to greener pastures -- if Beverly Hills can be considered a pasture --  because TMZ has learned she just listed her estate for a fortune.

Katy bought the house in 2017. It's just under 6,000 square feet with 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. It has the obligatory pool, a gym, a sauna and a cold plunge. It also has private hiking trails. And maybe most impressive ... a long-ass driveway -- we're told it's the best one in the neighborhood.

Speaking of neighbors, they include Penelope Cruz, Adele, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicole Kidman and Ellen.

She bought the house for $18 million, so she'll make a few bucks.

As for where she and her fam are moving ... that's unclear, but she does have an estate in Montecito -- home of Oprah -- where she spends a lot of time with Orlando and Daisy.

Katy is repped by real estate maestro Brett Lawyer from Hilton & Hyland.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later