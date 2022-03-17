Josh Flagg Buys Baller Beverly Hills Mansion Amid Divorce

Josh Flagg just bought a massive, multi-million dollar estate, and he's spending almost as much on the renovations as the purchase price itself!!!

The "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" star just scooped up a baller, 7,100-sq-ft. Beverly Hills mansion for $9.2 mil ... just 2 weeks after announcing his divorce from his model/real estate agent husband, Bobby Boyd.

Play video content

The 7-bedroom, 8-bath estate comes with a 3-car garage and chauffeur's quarters ... oh, and a large pool. We're told Josh plans to give the house a massive makeover that could cost $7 mil!!! He's collab'ing on the renovations with starchitect William Hefner.

Josh tells TMZ, "Just because Bobby and I will be getting divorced does not mean life stops. Business continues as usual. I have been aggressively courting the owners of North Bedford Drive to sell me their house for years, but earlier last year I was told by a few people they were more seriously considering a sale and I would not take no for an answer."

You'll recall ... Josh recently announced, he and Bobby decided to go their separate ways, after 5 years of marriage ... though it seems there are no hard feelings.

Josh is currently living at The Beverly Hills Hotel while Bobby is living at the home they shared in Beverly Hills.