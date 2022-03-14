Drake's YOLO Estate Will Be Torn Down if Real Estate Developers Buy it

Drake's YOLO Estate is drawing the attention of real estate developers who don't really give a crap about its legacy as a celeb party palace -- instead, they wanna tear it all down.

TMZ has learned ... in addition to celebs like Britney Spears and Caitlyn Jenner, multiple real estate developers have visited Drake's 3 side-by-side properties in the past few days, and they're all licking their chops to convert them into one mega estate.

We broke the story ... Drake put the Hidden Hills properties on the market, asking $22.2 million for the full compound, or a mere $14.8 mil for his main residence alone. We're told the developers don't think the mansion itself needs to be razed, but homes on the 2 adjacent properties would likely be demolished.

Drake did a lot of renovations on the main property. Our sources say the potential buyers like his interior remodeling, but the exterior grounds could get a makeover.

As it was explained to us ... some developers are looking at this property similar to the Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian massive neighboring properties, which are also in Hidden Hills.

We're told several offers have already been made for Drake's estate in less than a week.