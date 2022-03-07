Drake Puts His SoCal 'Yolo Estate' Up for Sale

Drake is looking to unload his "Yolo Estate" -- TMZ has learned he just listed the Hidden Hills mansion, and the place looks like a luxury resort.

Champagne Papi actually owns 3 homes right next to each other in the exclusive neighborhood, and they are all for sale ... if the buyer wants more than just the 12,500 square foot main home, for which he's asking $14.8 million.

The main residence is an English Tudor, and it comes with all the bells and whistles ... like 6 fireplaces, a wine cellar, tasting room and a theater that seats 25.

The primary bedroom suite is fit for a king ... that alone is nearly 2,000 square feet, and it features a partner's spa with marble soaking tubs.

The property is decked out with a huge swimming pool, swim-up bar, 80-foot long rock waterslide, spa grotto and waterfalls. Yeah, waterfalls.

Oh, and there are also courts to play tennis, basketball and sand volleyball ... plus a horse stable and an equestrian ring. Scared of riding real animals? Drizzy's got ya covered because the place comes with a mechanical bull.

For anyone who is all about the YOLO life, Drake is also selling the 2 estates next door, making for a 6.7 acre compound at the end of a cul-de-sac. You can have all 3 properties for a sweet $22.2 million package deal.

Rayni Williams and Branden Williams from The Beverly Hills Estates hold the listings.