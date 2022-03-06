Drake Loses $275k Bet on Jorge Masvidal's Defeat to Colby Covington at UFC 272

Drake I Bet on the Wrong UFC Fighter ... Loses $275,000 Bet!!!

3/6/2022 7:19 AM PT
drake
Getty

Drake lost a fortune on UFC's main event Saturday night, and the winner was quick to trash him by talking about his "s**tty" music.

Drake plunked down $275,000 on Jorge Masvidal, who squared off against Colby Covington. Unfortunately for Drake -- and Masvidal -- Covington won a unanimous decision, and it wasn't even close.

Covington was quick to trash talk ... "Let's talk about all the money that Drake lost tonight. He needs to go back to selling those s**tty albums to get back the money."

He wasn't done, adding, "Drake, you suck at sports betting. Go back to your s**tty little albums and rapping."

There was definitely an upside to the bet since Masvidal was the underdog. If Masvidal won, Drake would have pocketed a cool $1 mil.

BTW ... Covington and Masvidal hate each other. Masvidal said after the fight he fought like crap, then grudging giving his nemesis props ... "He's a bitch. The bitch can wrestle, though."

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later