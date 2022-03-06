Drake Loses $275k Bet on Jorge Masvidal's Defeat to Colby Covington at UFC 272
Drake I Bet on the Wrong UFC Fighter ... Loses $275,000 Bet!!!
3/6/2022 7:19 AM PT
Drake lost a fortune on UFC's main event Saturday night, and the winner was quick to trash him by talking about his "s**tty" music.
Drake plunked down $275,000 on Jorge Masvidal, who squared off against Colby Covington. Unfortunately for Drake -- and Masvidal -- Covington won a unanimous decision, and it wasn't even close.
.@Drake has put over $275K on Masvidal ML tonight 😳 pic.twitter.com/AqmsUB2UPY— br_betting (@br_betting) March 6, 2022 @br_betting
Covington was quick to trash talk ... "Let's talk about all the money that Drake lost tonight. He needs to go back to selling those s**tty albums to get back the money."
He wasn't done, adding, "Drake, you suck at sports betting. Go back to your s**tty little albums and rapping."
There was definitely an upside to the bet since Masvidal was the underdog. If Masvidal won, Drake would have pocketed a cool $1 mil.
BTW ... Covington and Masvidal hate each other. Masvidal said after the fight he fought like crap, then grudging giving his nemesis props ... "He's a bitch. The bitch can wrestle, though."