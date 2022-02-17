Drake's New Custom Owl Ring Includes Nod to Son Adonis

Drake's got some new custom bling on his finger ... and it even comes with a shoutout to his kid.

Celebrity jeweler Alex Moss tells TMZ ... he just finished up a lucky No. 11 ring for Drake, made of gold and diamonds.

Play video content Alex Moss

The No. 11 is significant ... it's the day Drake's son, Adonis, was born ... and the jeweler says Drake wanted to incorporate the date in the design.

As you see, there's also owl imagery ... with the bird's wings wrapping around to form the ring. It's par for the course for Drake, who uses the owl because his brand "OVO" resembles an owl face.

We're told the bling cost $77,000 ... it weighs in at 83 grams, with 14 karat gold and 15.7 carats of VVS D-F natural diamonds.

The jeweler toiled over the piece for about 2 months ... and we're told it was a gift to Drake from Kai Bent-Lee, the restaurateur and son of famous Canadian celeb chef Susur Lee.