Drake and Future Perform at Super Bowl Weekend Party Packed with Celebrities

Drake and Future rocked the Pacific Design Center Saturday night as a house packed with celebs celebrated the lead-up to Super Bowl Sunday!

Justin and Hailey Bieber were front and center as he seemed to ignore everything around him as he embraced and kissed his wife ... and rubbed her butt!!! They danced super close during the show.

JB is clearly into Drake's music. You see him throw his arms up in the air as he feels the beat and mouthes the lyrics.

Bieber took the stage the night before at the same venue, where guests included Drake, Leo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.

