Drake and Future Perform at Super Bowl Weekend Party Packed with Celebrities
Drake and Future Hey Fellow Celebs, Let's Party!!! Bieber, Cardi, Harlow, Lizzo Feelin' the Beat!!!
2/13/2022 6:06 AM PT
Drake and Future rocked the Pacific Design Center Saturday night as a house packed with celebs celebrated the lead-up to Super Bowl Sunday!
As for who was there at the bash hosted by the h.wood Group and Resolve .... Lizzo, Teyana Taylor, Cardi B, Offset, Cheryl Burke, Victoria Justice, Jack Harlow, Busta Rhymes, Larsa Pippen, Jack Dorsey, Scooter Braun, Ray J, Princess Love, Cedric the Entertainer, Ciara and Russell Wilson, Logan Paul, Jon Hamm, Lais Ribeiro, Jamie Foxx, Stassi Karanikolaou and Josie Canseco.
Justin and Hailey Bieber were front and center as he seemed to ignore everything around him as he embraced and kissed his wife ... and rubbed her butt!!! They danced super close during the show.
JB is clearly into Drake's music. You see him throw his arms up in the air as he feels the beat and mouthes the lyrics.
Bieber took the stage the night before at the same venue, where guests included Drake, Leo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.
As we reported, at around 2:45 AM Saturday morning, there was a shooting outside the club where Bieber was having his after-party, where Kodak Black and 3 others were shot. They're all expected to be OK.