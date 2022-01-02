Drake Flies Out of Tiny St. Barths Airport After New Year's Party

Play video content TMZ.com

Drake doesn't always fly on a top-tier private jet to get the hell out of Dodge -- sometimes he's gotta settle for what's around ... which was the case for him in St. Barths this weekend.

The rapper hit the Gustaf III Airport in the village of St. Jean Saturday after partying the night away on the island for New Year's Eve. It was just him and a small entourage he was with -- and in a video obtained by TMZ ... you can see just how small of an airport this was.

The planes here seem to be turboprop ones -- which usually have a single-engine and are meant to go relatively short distances and not very high ... unlike a regular jet.

We're told Drizzy and co. appeared to be heading to a different airport on the island of Saint Martin, which carries larger aircrafts and is meant for rigorous trips. So, in other words ... this was a pitstop on his journey out of the Caribbean.

As you can see ... Drake seemed to be kinda upset about something. A witness tells us there was some sort of confusion about which plane they were getting on, which apparently got on Drake's nerves a bit.

All good -- who isn't crabby after a long night ... which is certainly what Drake and friends experienced less than 12 hours before this was shot. Dude was on a yacht ... naturally.

Word is, St. Barths was the place to be for New Year's -- there were sightings with big names over the past several days ... including folks like Leonardo DiCaprio, Dua Lipa, Mike Tyson and even Jake Paul, who actually posed with Drake on the vessel.