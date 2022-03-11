Carlos Correa Unloading $1.6 Mil Houston Mansion ... Amid MLB Free Agency

MLB star Carlos Correa is selling his Houston mansion just days away from his official departure from the Astros -- and TMZ Sports has confirmed he's hoping to get $1.6 MILLION for the pad.

The free agent shortstop -- who's expected to ink a deal with a new MLB team at some point in the next few days -- just listed the place ... and it's SUPER nice.

The home, which is being sold by Kristi Neal of C&K Properties, has 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and has its own basketball court in the backyard.

It's also got a swimming pool, hot tub and a covered patio with a TV and a fireplace.

The place is kind of famous too -- Correa's often posted on his social media page with his wife from the yard.

But, with no return to the Astros in sight, Correa is clearly looking to unload the home and grab a new place in his next baseball city.

It'll be a sad goodbye -- both because Correa's home was a beautiful one and because he had a hell of a career in Houston.