Dodgers' Joe Kelly Immortalized With Epic L.A. Mural, Astros Troll Face!

9/9/2020 3:16 PM PT
Forget how savagely Joe Kelly trolled the Houston Astros back in July??

No worries ... the Dodgers pitcher's incredible pouty face jab has now been immortalized with a mural in Los Angeles -- AND IT'S 16 FEET OF INCREDIBLE!!!

Jonas Never -- one of the most famous street artists in the country -- painted the piece this week on a barbershop near Dodgers Stadium ... and it was completed just in time for the 'Stros-Dodgers series this weekend.

If you don't recall ... during the last series between LA and Houston -- Kelly nearly incited an all-out brawl on July 28 by firing pitches at Astros stars Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa.

Of course ... everyone thought the tight balls were intentional -- considering, you know, the whole cheating scandal -- and the two teams REALLY got into it.

BAD BLOOD
MLB

At one point, before the benches cleared, Kelly trolled Correa by allegedly calling him a "bitch" ... and then by hitting him with 1 of the most memorable faces in recent MLB history.

Kelly went on to ultimately be suspended for 5 games over the incident ... and, he never really apologized.

In fact, the 32-year-old pitcher later called the Astros straight-up "little bitches"!!!

Sadly, since Kelly's still on the injured list and has yet to serve his suspension -- there will be no rematch between him and Bregman/Correa this weekend.

But, hey ... at least there's a sick mural now to remind everyone of the good times!!

