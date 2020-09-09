Dodgers' Joe Kelly Immortalized With Epic L.A. Mural, Astros Troll Face!

Breaking News

Forget how savagely Joe Kelly trolled the Houston Astros back in July??

No worries ... the Dodgers pitcher's incredible pouty face jab has now been immortalized with a mural in Los Angeles -- AND IT'S 16 FEET OF INCREDIBLE!!!

Jonas Never -- one of the most famous street artists in the country -- painted the piece this week on a barbershop near Dodgers Stadium ... and it was completed just in time for the 'Stros-Dodgers series this weekend.

If you don't recall ... during the last series between LA and Houston -- Kelly nearly incited an all-out brawl on July 28 by firing pitches at Astros stars Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa.

Of course ... everyone thought the tight balls were intentional -- considering, you know, the whole cheating scandal -- and the two teams REALLY got into it.

Play video content MLB

At one point, before the benches cleared, Kelly trolled Correa by allegedly calling him a "bitch" ... and then by hitting him with 1 of the most memorable faces in recent MLB history.

Kelly went on to ultimately be suspended for 5 games over the incident ... and, he never really apologized.

In fact, the 32-year-old pitcher later called the Astros straight-up "little bitches"!!!

Sadly, since Kelly's still on the injured list and has yet to serve his suspension -- there will be no rematch between him and Bregman/Correa this weekend.