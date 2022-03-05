'Million Dollar Listing' Star Josh Flagg and Husband Bobby Boyd Divorce

"Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" star Josh Flagg and his husband have decided their marriage isn't working, so, after a lot of talk, they're ending it.

Josh tells TMZ the split is amicable ... he posted on Instagram, "This was not a rash or impulsive decision. We have been very thoughtful before coming to this conclusion."

Josh and Bobby Boyd married 5 years ago.

As for why the split ... Josh said, "It was not a lack of love but rather the two of us growing in different directions and wanting very different things for ourselves. I care deeply about Bobby and have nothing but love and respect for him. I want how we separate from each other to represent that."

Apparently, there's a way to take a little of the sting out, because Josh posted his divorce statement from a super-exclusive island in French Polynesia called Tetiaroa ... it's was once inhabited by Marlon Brando.

Boyd says the divorce talk was going on for a few months ... "The last 6 years of my life I wouldn't change for the world. 6 years ago, I met and fell in love with my best friend. From the first date we were inseparable and took off at lightning speed. Josh and I had a whirlwind of a love story that I will forever be grateful for. We have both taught each other so much and have learned so much about ourselves throughout our relationship."

Short story ... it seems like they're parting on more than good terms.