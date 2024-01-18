Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Sofia Vergara Relists Beverly Hills Estate With Massive Price Drop

SOFIA VERGARA RELISTS BEV HILLS ESTATE ... Discounted by $5.7M!!

1/18/2024 2:51 PM PT
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello List Beverly Hills Estate
It's the home that just won't sell, but Sofia Vergara's giving it another go ... relisting her Beverly Hills mansion with a massive price drop to woo a buyer.

The 7-bedroom abode has been through a few price reductions since going up for sale in 2022 for $19.6M ... even being taken off the market earlier this month ... and now it's being relisted for $13,950,000. If you're not good at math -- that's a big dip!

The $5.7M price drop is undoubtedly an attempt on Sofia's end to get rid of the property ... as it's the home she once shared with her ex-husband, Joe Manganiello.

The pair announced their divorce in July 2023 ... but while things didn't work out for them personally, at least they were living it up in style. That much is clear from these photos.

The spectacular BH estate is steeped in exceptional elegance and complete privacy ... boasting a brand-spankin' new chef's kitchen, 11,000 sq ft of living space, and hardwood floors.

It's also got a full-sized gym, a resort-like backyard with a pool and spa, a movie theater, and even a wine room. It sounds like a steal for the new price tag!

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Together
Santiago Arana of The Agency and Barry Peele of Sotheby's International Realty hold the listing.

