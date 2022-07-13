Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello List Beverly Hills Estate for $19.6 Million

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are ditching their old digs in Beverly Hills for something bigger and better in the same area ... but first, they're looking to unload their current home for close to $20 million.

The "America's Got Talent" judge and her hubby just put their 7-bedroom home, complete with a brand-spankin' new chef's kitchen on the market for $19.6 million ... a nice possible profit for the pair considering Sofia bought the place for $10.6 million in 2014.

Our real estate sources tell us Joe and Sofia put a bunch of money into renovating the home, which features over 11,000 sq ft of living space, and has soaring ceilings and hardwood floors throughout.

Not to mention, it's got a full-sized gym, pool with a spa, movie theater and even a wine room to store plenty of bottles.

As for their plan moving forward ... we're told the couple's been renovating a bigger home in the area for a couple years now that's almost at completion, so that'll be where they call home next.