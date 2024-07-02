Kate Beckinsale Moons a London Department Store in Instagram Post

Kate Beckinsale had an odd way of mourning the death of her cat Clive ... She showed off her naked butt.

In a video posted Monday to Instagram, the actress was standing with her bare ass against a window inside a room while wearing sweatpants pulled down in back.

Kate then bent over and mooned Harvey Nichols – the London Department store across the street. She also uploaded a second video showing cars cruising past the store on the street below.

In the caption, Kate explained that her adolescent behavior was tied to the 2023 death of Clive. She wrote that after receiving the "horrific news" last year, she and her friend spent the next evening "making prank calls and mooning Harvey Nichols." (This was apparently when the two videos were shot.)

Kate added that "sometimes when the bottom falls out of your world the only response after crying till you’re sick is your own bottom." She ended her message by thanking her friend for "jumping into the fire with me x."