Kate Beckinsale Defends 'Ridiculous' Oversized Bow Look After Haters Sound Off

Kate Beckinsale has been wearing giant bows on her head lately -- and when people told her to lose the bizarre accessory ... she snapped back, and it's clear she ain't ditching 'em.

This whole back-and-forth went down on Kate's IG comments this week -- long story short ... she threw up some clips of herself partaking in a variety of activities, and of course ... she was wearing her signature oversized bow, a look she's been rocking for a few years now.

Par for the course ... social media folks were quick to clown Kate about the bow -- telling her quite plainly to "take that ridiculous bow off" ... among other mean comments/requests.

Kate fired back though -- replying, "As I said before, take that expression off your bitter ass face. Unless you can't. In which case, condolences." Not the greatest comeback TBH ... but hey, at least she's defending herself -- and more importantly, she's defending her bows.

When another user piped up by saying ... "I am a happy person, and I still think the head dressing is a very poor choice" ... Kate shot back with yet another sassy response.

The actress replied, "You can't be that happy if you have any time or inclination to actually type concerns about what someone you don't know is wearing or not."

One person said the bow makes her look like a toddler, and to that KB says "Lucky old me." Frankly, none of her responses address *why* she's so into the look these days -- but she's been sticking with it for a while now ... and clearly doesn't feel the need to explain herself.

That jibes with how Kate dealt with questions over her health a few months ago -- when she was posting a bunch of random pics of herself in a hospital bed ... which got a lot of people scratching their heads, especially the longer it went on without her clearly addressing it.