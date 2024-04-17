Kate Beckinsale Suggests Hospitalization was Due to Stomach Issues

Kate Beckinsale has kept the cause for her recent health issues close to the vest ... until now it seems ... although the signal is literally close to the vest.

The actress posted a series of photos and a video, showing her sitting on a bed while wearing a t-shirt that read, "Tummy Troubles Survivor." If we had to guess, Kate must have been experiencing stomach troubles that landed her in the hospital last month.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Throughout March, Kate uploaded several now-deleted pictures from her hospital bed, even one on UK Mother's Day with a tribute to her mother, but no explanation as to why she was in the hospital.

While the ordeal was scary for her and her fans, Kate never revealed the source of her medical problems.

Now, Kate seems to be giving us a window into her medical scare with her t-shirt message. Gotta say Kate looks much better and happier in these Wednesday pics, cuddling with her cute, fluffy dog and cat. It also appears Kate is out of the hospital and back in her own comfy bedroom.