Kate Beckinsale Sparks Concern After Posting Photo of Mom with Bruised Eye

Kate Beckinsale continues to concern her fans over her cryptic posts -- only this time, she's put the spotlight on her mother, Judy Loe ... who appears to have been seriously injured.

The actress posted and deleted a couple shots of her mom -- who's also an actress -- and the photos are shocking, to say the least ... as they show Judy with a massive black eye on the left side of her face.

It's unclear what exactly caused this, and Kate's caption didn't help clear anything either. She wrote, "My mum is hurt. Everything in me just wants to scream. That soft, beautiful face, the unfairness of yet another f***ing blow, this time, to the face, hands, knee."

KB continued, "As I am twisting my guts up to rail at this, she dresses in delicate purple to jauntily complement and has managed not to break a single bone. No one is stronger, no one terrifies me more in her fragility. Please mind, if you can. Minding helps."

Like we said ... we're not really sure what Kate's saying, but on its face -- it sounds like she might be hinting at the fact her mother fell and hurt herself somehow. Kate also posted screenshots of a text exchange she was having with Judy over this ... no clarity there either.

JL says she's going for purple ... and Kate replies by saying her mom makes the shiner look chic. In the end, Kate took all this stuff down ... without any explanation or clarification.

This is in line with Kate's other recent posts -- her posting from what looks to be a hospital bed, for weeks on end it seems -- where she hasn't made much sense ... and hasn't shed any light on what exactly she's going through, which seems to be a health-related issue.