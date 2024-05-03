Kate Beckinsale Returns to Red Carpet After Overcoming Health Issues

Kate Beckinsale returned to the spotlight Thursday after a tough year battling medical issues, hitting the red carpet for a swanky NYC event.

The actress looked like a million bucks in her sexy white gown as she strolled out before a bunch of shutterbugs at the first annual King's Trust Global Gala at Casa Cipriani in Manhattan.

Play video content Getty

Check out the videos/pics ... Kate was in rare form, turning and smiling for the cameras in her magnificent dress that exposed portions of her slim, yet toned body. To top things off, Kate was dripping in jewelry and her hair was done up like a true starlet!

Gotta say Kate has made a total physical transformation from where she was just a couple of months ago. You may recall, Kate landed in a hospital bed plagued by some mystery illness.

She posted Instagram photos of herself in her PJs, appearing frail with down and out facial expressions. In one image, Kate alluded to the possible cause of her health problems, wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the words, "Tummy Troubles Survivor."

Then, in early April, Kate was released from the hospital and uploaded more IG footage showing her at home with her Pomeranian Myf.

Now, Kate seems to have all her strength back, attending last night's function with Kate Moss, Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk, Ashley Graham, Sam Smith and John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen.