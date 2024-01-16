Kate Beckinsale's Stepfather Dies After Reported Battle With Cancer

'I Have No Words Yet'

Kate Beckinsale's stepfather Roy Battersby has died after a reported battle with cancer.

The actress announced his passing on Instagram Monday, posting a heartfelt message to Roy with a video celebrating his life.

Play video content Instagram / @katebeckinsale

Kate wrote, "I have no words yet. Thank you@katebeckinsale_slovakia2 for making this beautiful thing. I fought for you everything I had. Oh Roy I am so sorry I lost."

The video slide show featured Roy through the years with Kate and her mom, Judy. In 1997, Judy married Roy after Kate's dad, actor Richard Beckinsale, died from natural causes.

Last month, Roy was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after he suffered a stroke while reportedly fighting two unspecified types of cancer, with which he was diagnosed in 2023.

Like Kate, Roy made a living in the visual arts, directing popular British TV shows, documentaries and films.

Roy was 87.