Erykah Badu, Blake Lively & More Bring Risky Glamour to CFDA Awards

The 2024 CFDA Awards has given the Met Gala a run for its money ... with the number of A-listers and fashionable looks that turned out for the fashionable event Monday evening.

The gala, which took place at New York City's American Museum of Natural History, saw a slew of stars posing for pics while showing off some pretty bold ensembles.

For instance, Blake Lively dazzled in a classic Old-Hollywood look, rocking an all-white body-hugging dress and her blonde waves down in a loose curl. This was certainly a surprising choice ... given the traditional "no white after Labor Day" style rule and all.

Ciara seemed to get the same style memo as Blake, as she wore a sultry up-do along with a white-and-black ensemble and traditional elbow-length gloves.

Paris Hilton also had her moment in front of the photogs ... with the heiress donning a vibrant mini dress with sequined roses adorned on top.

Though, there didn't appear to be a designated dress code ... La La Anthony and Katie Holmes' looks couldn't have been more opposite of one another Monday night.

Erykah Badu and Teyana Taylor may've had the most show-stopping numbers of the night, however. Erykah, who was in attendance as the evening's fashion icon recipient, was adorned in a headdress covered in jewels with a prominent nose ring dangling down to her lips.

She rounded out the look with a lengthy black Thom Browne jacket.

As for Teyana, she heated up the autumn night by wearing a form-fitting black dress with cutouts aptly placed from her ribcage down to her ankles.