Kendall Jenner Puts Her Legs Front and Center Modeling Statement Tights

Kendall Jenner is at it again, flaunting her incredible supermodel figure and those endless legs -- this time for a brand-spankin' new hosiery campaign!

Have a look at the pics -- Kendall’s totally owning it as she shows off some statement tights from Calzedonia in a variety of angles -- one shot has her seductively posing over her shoulder, while others feature her scrambling on the floor to put those legs front and center.

Kendall's putting in the work to showcase those tights, pairing them with a bodysuit and a cropped leather jacket, demonstrating how super versatile the stockings are.

The collection’s definitely bringing the heat, featuring a sheer black number with a flirty polka dot print, plus a cherry brown shade -- which is the "IT" color for this fall, according to the latest fashion trends.