Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Show Support For Prison Firemen Program

Kim Kardashian Fighting Fire With Fire 🔥 Supporting Convict Firemen Program

kim kardashian kendall jenner main getty comp
Getty/Instagram Composite

Say what you will about Kim Kardashian, but she definitely puts her money where her mouth is when it comes to criminal justice reform.

083124 kim kardashian kendall jenner main alt
Instagram/@kimkardashian

Kim posted pics of her visit alongside supermodel sister Kendall Jenner and Influencer Olivia Pierson to Pine Grove Youth Firecamp and Growlersburg Firecamp In Northern California.

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Visit Incarcerated Firefighters
Launch Gallery
Visit With Firefighters Launch Gallery
Instagram/@kimkardashian

Kim captioned the post saying, "Yesterday I had the amazing opportunity to spend some time with the guys at Pine Grove youth firecamp, and Growlersberg Firecamp Crew 3 and 5. These incredible men are incarcerated firefighters saving our state, homes and communities from fire."

She continued ... "This program is the first of its kind allowing 18-25 year old incarcerated people to get out of prisons and into a firecamp to serve the community. Through this voluntary program they can fully expunge their felony records when they are released and now can go into firefighting careers when they get out."

042524_kim_kardashian_and-_kamala_harris-kal
to second chances
C-SPAN

As we've previously reported ... Kim regularly uses her platform to advocate for criminal justice reform -- even meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris back in April for a roundtable discussion after Joe Biden granted clemency to 16 people previously convicted of nonviolent drug offenses.

kim kardashian donald trump oval office

As you may recall ... Kim faced some heat for meeting with Donald Trump in 2018 after he commuted Alice Marie Johnson's life sentence ... in large part thanks to Kim's advocacy efforts.

Kim Kardashian's Work in Prison Reform
Launch Gallery
Kim's Work in Prison Reform Launch Gallery

Kim has made it clear her only agenda is to advocate for prison reform, no matter who's in office.

A true smokeshow 🚒

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later