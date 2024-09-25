Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kendall Jenner's Blonde Hair Captures Attention During Paris Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner Having More Fun As A Blonde ... Parading Around Paris w/ Platinum Locks!!!

Kendall Jenner's Blonde Looks
Kendall Jenner's pulling off the dyed hair look ... popping up all over Paris the last few days with blonde hair -- and a huge grin on her face!

The model's in the City of Light for Paris Fashion Week ... and Wednesday, the KarJenner wore a knee-length navy blue dress, pairing it with a matching umbrella as she left Schiaparelli.

Check out the pic ... KJ's parting those newly-platinumed locks in the middle -- the definition of a blonde bombshell.

Not the first time we've seen Kendall out with the new hair ... she's been brightening up events all over PFW with her new look.

Earlier this week, Kendall looked fiery in a red dress with a mesh, lingerie-like material covering her middle ... holding a rose and strutting down the runway with actress Cara Delevingne.

She also dressed in a beautiful brown gown during the week ... the new hair complements pretty much every outfit she tried on.

WTF Fashion From Paris Fashion Week 2024
Style can get pretty wild during PFW ... so Kendall's locks aren't the craziest choice in Paris -- but, it's certainly catching as many eyes as any piece of high fashion.

Now the question for Kendall ... do blondes REALLY have more fun?

