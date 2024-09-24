Singer Belinda Peregrin Falls on Runway While Modeling at Fashion Week, Rescued by Anitta

Play video content L'Oréal Paris USA

Singer Belinda Peregrin may've just realized she should stick to singing ... after taking an unfortunate tumble during a runway show at Paris Fashion Week.

Check it out ... the Spanish-Mexican star is strutting her stuff for the L'Oreal show in the city of lights when she trips and falls to her knees in the middle of the runway.

The singer -- who you may know for her appearance in the Disney Channel Original Movie "The Cheetah Girls 2" -- is then rescued by Brazilian singer Anitta. You can see Anitta rushing to help Belinda on her feet before finishing her own catwalk ... not missing a single beat in the process.

Belinda is already laughing off the stumble, however. She took to Instagram in the aftermath of the fall, splicing together a video of her trip with Sarah Jessica Parker's infamous fall in one episode of "Sex and the City."

Her caption, written in Spanish, says ... "The most iconic moment in my life, even though it was not how I imagined it would be."

Belinda took to Instagram again, this time to thank Anitta for her kindness on the runway ... sharing another unfortunate clip of her fall.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She added ... "It doesn't matter how many times you fall, what matters is how you get up."

Belinda was one of many big names to participate in the L'Oreal show, which was themed "Walk Your Worth" and took place outside the Place de l'Opéra in Paris Monday.