WTF Fashion From NYFW 2024

New York Fashion Week is coming to a close, and designers put their fashion senses on the line ... sending models down the runway struttin' in some questionable 'fits!

2024 NYFW brought a whirlwind of looks -- and one of the stranger styles we've seen includes a male model in an off-the-shoulder frilly top ... cinched at the waist by a corset, which dips down south, coverin' his junk.

Simultaneously, there are models whose styles straight up look like they don't belong ... or do they?! Regardless, happy vibes presented themselves with lots of hairy hearts and human-size flowers.

Bright colors were popular this year and a top theme at the FDLA 15th Anniversary Award Ceremony and Runway Show honoring Agatha Ruiz De La Prada.

Hoods and head-coverings hit hard for designer Archived 29 ... with models lookin' cool in crochet knits, and whether or not you'd snatch for your fall wardrobe ... they clearly made a stoic statement.

And to the contrary, supermodel Elton Ilirjani couldn't have been more animated, striking a pose for Naoko Tosa in white-hot stilettos, paired with a breezy kimono and a golden chain-mail belt.