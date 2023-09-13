WTF Fashion From 2023 New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week is wrapping up, and designers took some big chances on the runways ... sending models out in all kinds of 'fits and really pushing the envelope.

2023 NYFW has been going on for the past week, and one of the wilder styles we've seen includes a male model with massively oversized boots and a matching sweater, plus furry gloves and shorts and a huge headpiece.

Meanwhile, there are models looking like real-life stuffed animals ... and some designs that look straight out of arts and crafts time at an elementary school.

Mohawks were a big thing too this year ... dominating the runway at the VIN + OMI "OMNIA" Show at 100 Shoreditch ... and screaming for attention.

Skin, skin and more skin ... barely-there bikinis from Pinkmelon Swimwear made a statement ... and one model came out with nothing but pasties over her nipples and vagina and some black boots.

On the other end of the spectrum ... the women wearing Pipenco Lorena were ensconced in fabrics for a fashion show at the Brooklyn Museum.