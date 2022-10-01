North West Wears Full Leather Face Mask in Paris During Fashion Week

North West takes after father (and her mother) in the fashion department -- especially when it comes to headwear ... just take a look at this.

The 9-year-old is in Paris right now, and she was photographed Saturday heading into a hotel with a handler/escort of some sort as paps and onlookers flanked her on both sides.

She definitely made a statement ... rocking a full head-covering leather face mask with accompanying hair extensions running down her back. Footwear-wise ... bedazzled Crocs?

Our sources tell us NW was with her mama in this instance, although Kim is not seen in any of the photos here. Interestingly enough, Ye is also in Paris at the moment ... but it doesn't look like he was tagging along in this particular outing.

It's pretty on-brand for West-Kardashian household ... both Kim and Kanye have famously hid their entire heads under garments in the recent past -- especially Ye, who's done it time and again in the past few years.

In fact, Kanye has worn full face masks at least a couple times in Paris -- earlier this year when he went with Julia Fox for a winter Fashion Week, and last year as well for a Balenciaga event. Of course, he's worn a lot of them here in the States as well ... be it at concerts of his, or just hitting the town. He doesn't seem to like to show his mug much.

Kim has also been getting into full headgear lately -- but definitely not on Kanye's level. Still, she made a splash last year during the Met Gala ... first rocking a full-blown leather getup right before the event, and of course -- showing up looking like a shadow on the red carpet.