Kanye West Performs 'Runaway' at Wedding in Venice, Italy

10/17/2021 7:33 AM PT
Kanye West showed up for a super-fancy wedding Saturday night and performed, although it's hard to know for sure because his face isn't visible!

Kanye was a guest at the wedding of D'Estree founder Geraldine Guiotte and Tiffany & Co EVP Alexander Arnault. The soiree went down in Venice, Italy. BTW ... he wasn't the only celeb on hand. Beyonce and Jay-Z were also there.

Ye performed "Runaway," wearing all Balenciaga ... with a mask that completely covered his face.

It appears from the vid Kanye was having a little trouble performing ... but hey, looking good is half the battle, right?

He also performed his hit, "Flashing Lights" at the party. You can see in video posted to Twitter how big of a crowd Ye was performing for. Looks like fun!

The reception was actually the couple's second. Their first was in July, so they clearly kept the party going. They've been together since 2019. FACT ... a couple that can stay together during a pandemic can make it through anything.

Still, more evidence the beef between Jay and Ye has been squashed, because Venice isn't big enough for the 2 when they're fighting!

