Kim Kardashian Shows Off Curves on Birthday While Filming With Family

Kim Kardashian was grinding on her birthday, but she didn’t forget to turn up the glam factor with a super sexy outfit for the work occasion.

The reality queen turned heads on her big 4-4 Monday, rocking her eye-popping curves in a tiny silver bikini on the set of a top-secret filming project in Malibu -- making sure to steal the spotlight from her family, who were also there as the cameras rolled.

Kim looked absolutely stunning, raising temperatures in a sarong cover-up that wasn’t doing much to obscure that iconic bum.

Billionaire Kim was in her element, soaking up the autumn sun and radiating happiness as she filmed alongside her momager Kris Jenner and her man, Corey Gamble.

Cameras were also rolling on Kim's sisters Kourtney, Khloe and Kendall -- as well as some of the Kardashian kids, including Kim's children Saint and Chicago -- making it one heck of a family affair.