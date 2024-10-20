Kim Kardashian, Jenners Take Over Motion Picture Academy Gala Red Carpet

The KarJenners are taking over the film world ... not only is Kim flexing her acting chops these days -- they're also lighting up the red carpet at the Motion Picture Academy Gala!

Kim, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner hit the red carpet at the glitzy affair -- nicknamed the "Met Gala of the West" -- in their updated take on Hollywood glam ... stylish dresses showing just a little more skin than Ava Gardner might've.

Check out the ensembles ... Kim's putting on a leggy display in an all-white dress with no coverage of her legs -- while Kylie went with a flesh-colored top and Kendall wore a black cocktail dress.

While they certainly drew eyes at the event, they were far from the only stars who showed up to the big night.

Quentin Tarantino, John Travolta and Uma Thurman had a mini-Pulp Fiction reunion, weeks after the film hit its 30th anniversary. Tarantino received the Luminary Award at the event.

Ariana Grande posed in her polka-dotted outfit ... channeling Glinda with her demure facial expression.

And, Pamela Anderson had the whole crowd Bay-watching her as she posed for the cameras.

The Motion Picture Academy Gala is basically a philanthropy event ... raising money for it's exhibitions, educational programs and public programming.