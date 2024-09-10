Kim Kardashian Mingles With Celebs In New Video From Inside Kering Foundation Gala

Play video content TMZ.com

Kim Kardashian is making the rounds in new footage from inside the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner ... chatting up Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez and Donatella Versace.

TMZ obtained exclusive video from inside Monday's star-studded gala in New York City, and the place is packed to the gills with celebs ... and Kim's doing the social butterfly thing with her rich and famous friends.

Before the dinner started, Kim was chatting up Donatella ... fashion is a likely topic here, but oh to be a fly on the wall. They're holding hands, enjoying each other's company and talking -- and of course, posing for photos.

Later on, we see Kim joining Sanchezos in the VIP section ... and folks who were there say the 3 of them were conversing for about 20 minutes ... billionaires stick together!!!

Katy Perry and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, are also featured in this new footage from inside the event ... only this time, he's not ogling Kim K's famous booty.