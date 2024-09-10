Orlando Bloom Appears to Check Out Kim Kardashian's Famous Backside

Orlando Bloom enjoys a nice view -- perhaps a little too much as he was caught seemingly staring at Kim Kardashian's famous booty.

The actor and his fiancée, Katy Perry, attended Monday's Kering Foundation's Caring for Women Dinner in NYC -- and were photographed standing near Kim K with Orlando just behind her.

All three were exquisitely dressed ... Orlando was in a black tuxedo, Katy was in a flashy aqua blue dress and Kim was in a form-fitting white latex gown, accentuating her shapely derriere.

That's when Orlando's eyes evidently trailed down to Kim's backside or he zeroed in on some pesky fly buzzing around her rear. We're thinking it was the former.

Check out the photo ... Orlando appeared transfixed on Kim's rump as he placed a hand on Katy's hip. Now that's one lucky guy!