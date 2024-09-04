Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Katy Perry Says She Gives Oral Sex If Orlando Bloom Finishes Chores

Katy Perry Spit Shine the Kitchen, I'll Do The Same to You ... Orlando Gets BJs For Chores

090424-katy-perry-chd-kal
DOING DISHES IS HOT
Call Her Daddy / Spotify

Katy Perry's house doesn't need a chore wheel ... 'cause she's got a different way to motivate her fiancé Orlando Bloom -- one that would make the "Hawk Tuah" Girl proud.

The singer-songwriter chatted with Alex Cooper on her "Call Her Daddy" podcast ... and, revealed her love language is acts of service -- both giving and receiving, it sounds like.

KP says she doesn't need a fancy Ferrari -- she can buy her own, thank you very much -- but, she says when her partner does the dishes, cleans the kitchen and closes the pantry doors, he'd better be ready for the pop star to give his sensitive area a deep clean.

Katy and Alex bust up laughing at this ... though AC admits she feels the same way as the "California Gurls" star -- so, her husband Matt Kaplan better get to scrubbin'!

Instagram

Perry doesn't specifically name-drop Orlando BTW, but the two have been together for nearly a decade -- not counting a brief split in 2017 -- getting engaged in 2019 ... so pretty clear she's referring to him.

They still haven't made the walk down the aisle, but they're clearly committed to each other ... sharing 4-year-old daughter Daisy Dove and spending a ton of time together.

090424_katy_perry_kal
IT COMES FROM ME
Call Her Daddy / Spotify

Katy dove into a bunch of different topics during the interview FWIW ... including her controversial collaboration with Dr. Luke (real name Łukasz Gottwald) on her album "143" -- out later this month.

In any case, if Orlando's listened to the chat already, we imagine Katy's kitchen will be gleaming when she gets home!!!

