Katy Perry Says She Gives Oral Sex If Orlando Bloom Finishes Chores

Spit Shine the Kitchen, I'll Do The Same to You ...

Play video content Call Her Daddy / Spotify

Katy Perry's house doesn't need a chore wheel ... 'cause she's got a different way to motivate her fiancé Orlando Bloom -- one that would make the "Hawk Tuah" Girl proud.

The singer-songwriter chatted with Alex Cooper on her "Call Her Daddy" podcast ... and, revealed her love language is acts of service -- both giving and receiving, it sounds like.

KP says she doesn't need a fancy Ferrari -- she can buy her own, thank you very much -- but, she says when her partner does the dishes, cleans the kitchen and closes the pantry doors, he'd better be ready for the pop star to give his sensitive area a deep clean.

Katy and Alex bust up laughing at this ... though AC admits she feels the same way as the "California Gurls" star -- so, her husband Matt Kaplan better get to scrubbin'!

Perry doesn't specifically name-drop Orlando BTW, but the two have been together for nearly a decade -- not counting a brief split in 2017 -- getting engaged in 2019 ... so pretty clear she's referring to him.

They still haven't made the walk down the aisle, but they're clearly committed to each other ... sharing 4-year-old daughter Daisy Dove and spending a ton of time together.

Play video content Call Her Daddy / Spotify

Katy dove into a bunch of different topics during the interview FWIW ... including her controversial collaboration with Dr. Luke (real name Łukasz Gottwald) on her album "143" -- out later this month.