Katy Perry Goes (Snake)Skin to Win, Rocks Tiny Outfit for L.A. Album Party

Katy Perry Less is More for My WeHo Show ... Tiny Outfit, Big Hits!!!

Katy Perry's putting it all out there -- just about -- to celebrate her new album dropping ... which is why she popped out in West Hollywood rocking a revealing snakeskin print for a very crowd-pleasing performance.

Katy's bod was on display as much as her voice Friday night at Beaches Tropicana nightclub where she and the crowd raised glasses in anticipation of her album, "143" -- and while the first single, "Women's World" isn't lighting the world on fire, she brushed that off onstage.

Flaunting her rock-hard abs in a micro miniskirt, she busted out her old reliable hits -- songs like "Teenage Dream," "I Kissed a Girl" and "California Gurls" -- to get the crowd pumped.

As we reported, Katy's also catching some flak for "Lifetimes" -- the 2nd single from the album -- because the Spanish government claims she shot the music video on a protected beach. Katy's denied that, and says she got full permission from the proper authorities.

All of that was behind her Friday night, as she had the WeHo audience captivated. We gotta say ... smart move on her part to play to her base when the chips are down.

BTW ... the album's title, "143" is an old '90s pager code for "I Love You" ... referring the number of letters in each word.

The album drops September 20, so we'll see if Katy's fans 42.

