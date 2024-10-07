Mariah Carey and Other Stars Attend 50th Anniversary of American Music Awards

Celebs Come Out In Force ...

Some of Hollywood's biggest names celebrated the 50th Anniversary of the American Music Awards Sunday night — and they did it all in style.

Mariah Carey led the way on the red carpet at L.A. Center Studios, showing off a form-fitting cream-colored strapless dress with black stripes on either side. She looked amazing as she posed for paparazzi pics with a big smile.

Jennifer Hudson and Kate Hudson also made a splash ... Jennifer sported a long black latex dress with sparkling jewels, while Kate squeezed into a glittering halter dress with her blonde hair slicked back.

Other celebs who attended the event included Nelly, Chaka Kahn, Sheila E., Kane Brown, Lance Bass, AJ McLean, Cedric The Entertainer, Gladys Knight, Billie Joe Amrstrong, Nile Rodgers and Jordyn Woods.

When the stars moved inside the auditorium, they were treated to a dazzling performance by Mariah singing her huge hit, "We Belong Together."

Another memorable moment came when Jennifer Hudson honored the late great Whitney Houston by performing her famous tune, “I Will Always Love You,” from the 1992 film, "The Bodyguard," starring Houston and Kevin Costner.